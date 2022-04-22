JMP Securities Lowers CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Price Target to $37.00

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at JMP Securities from $52.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 119.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVAC. Bank of America downgraded CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CureVac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CureVac has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $130.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the third quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CureVac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in CureVac by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CureVac by 2,264.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CureVac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

