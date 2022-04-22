JMP Securities Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $50.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.26.
Shares of Snap stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Snap has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.09.
In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,536,012.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock worth $47,018,853.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Snap by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,293,000 after acquiring an additional 563,111 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,816,000 after purchasing an additional 452,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
