JMP Securities Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $50.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JMP Securities from $65.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.95% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.26.
Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.09.
In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,536,012.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 10,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,853.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $6,584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $13,460,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,606,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Snap (Get Rating)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
