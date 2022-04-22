JMP Securities Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $50.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JMP Securities from $65.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.26.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,536,012.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 10,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,853.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $6,584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $13,460,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,606,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.