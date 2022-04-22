John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $253.21 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.66%.

Shares of JBSS opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $993.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $94.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.41.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

