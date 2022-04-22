John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $440.64 Million

Equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) will post sales of $440.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $444.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $437.00 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $417.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBT. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $110.68 on Friday. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.84%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 176.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

