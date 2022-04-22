John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 25,000 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 25,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $1,279,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 15,100 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $713,173.00.

On Monday, April 4th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $482,200.00.

On Friday, April 1st, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 18,235 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $881,297.55.

On Wednesday, March 30th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 3,322 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $163,708.16.

On Monday, March 28th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 12,619 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $609,623.89.

AAR stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,738. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,186,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 497,216 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,848,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,289,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,638,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,071,000 after purchasing an additional 250,701 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

