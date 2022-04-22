Johnson & Johnson Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.58. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.48 EPS.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $183.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $482.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $185.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% in the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 36.9% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.