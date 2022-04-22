Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $10.15 Per Share

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.41.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $183.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $185.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.33 and a 200 day moving average of $168.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 202,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,944,000 after acquiring an additional 22,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.