JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) received a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective from analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.84% from the company’s previous close.

JST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($79.57) price target on JOST Werke in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

JST opened at €37.40 ($40.22) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $557.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €39.41 and its 200 day moving average is €45.06. JOST Werke has a fifty-two week low of €34.05 ($36.61) and a fifty-two week high of €57.80 ($62.15).

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

