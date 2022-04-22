JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Price Target to €10.90

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.80 ($11.61) to €10.90 ($11.72) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OUKPY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Metso Outotec Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Metso Outotec Oyj to €10.60 ($11.40) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.40 ($11.18) to €9.80 ($10.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

Shares of OUKPY stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 16,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,508. Metso Outotec Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.