JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target to GBX 3,450

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,600 ($46.84) to GBX 3,450 ($44.89) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($37.73) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($53.34) to GBX 4,300 ($55.95) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.43) to GBX 3,200 ($41.63) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,272.00.

Shares of NGLOY stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.62. 793,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,820. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

