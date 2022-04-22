JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $103.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.23% from the company’s previous close.

ALK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.44. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $72.92.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.51) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 409.1% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

