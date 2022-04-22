JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $103.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.23% from the company’s previous close.
ALK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.
Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.44. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $72.92.
In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 409.1% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.
Alaska Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.