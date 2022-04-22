Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBAXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Shares of JBAXY stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

About Julius Bär Gruppe (Get Rating)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.