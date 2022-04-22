Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JTKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,391 ($44.12) to GBX 3,724 ($48.45) in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
