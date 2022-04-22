K92 Mining Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KNT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight Capital boosted their target price on K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.25.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$9.75 on Friday. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.62. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.38.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$67.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.55 million.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

