K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday.

KNT stock remained flat at $C$7.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 337,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Warren Uyen sold 29,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total transaction of C$264,842.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,600 shares in the company, valued at C$475,451.40. Also, Director Saurabh Handa sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.94, for a total value of C$1,242,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,689,800. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,624.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

