K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$82.55 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.25.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$9.75 on Friday. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$10.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 77.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

