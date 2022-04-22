K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.
K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$82.55 million.
Shares of KNT stock opened at C$9.75 on Friday. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$10.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 77.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
K92 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.