Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) PT Raised to C$8.50

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark lowered shares of Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:KRR traded down C$0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.54. 531,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,290. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.33. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.03 and a 1-year high of C$7.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$66.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karora Resources will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

