Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cormark lowered Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.
Shares of KRR opened at C$6.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.91. Karora Resources has a 12 month low of C$3.03 and a 12 month high of C$7.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 37.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.
Karora Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.
