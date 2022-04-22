Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $35.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.23 million and the lowest is $31.33 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $23.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $154.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.76 million to $184.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $195.83 million, with estimates ranging from $167.30 million to $267.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KPTI shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

In related news, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,775,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 582,978 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,581.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 476,928 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 563,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 467,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 314,950 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of -0.32. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

