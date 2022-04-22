Kaspien (KSPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of KSPN opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. Kaspien has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $28.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kaspien Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSPN Get Rating ) by 248.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Kaspien worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

