Kathleen Fraher Sells 750 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $128.26. 890,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $80.78 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.31.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

SI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 5.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

