Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) to Market Perform

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HTGC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

NYSE:HTGC opened at $18.78 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 92.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 244,809 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1,006.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 187,809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after buying an additional 173,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 22.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after buying an additional 170,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after buying an additional 159,349 shares during the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital (Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.