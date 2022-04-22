Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €695.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €695.00 ($747.31) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.66% from the company’s current price.

KER has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($752.69) price objective on Kering in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €810.00 ($870.97) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($967.74) price target on Kering in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($804.30) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €803.00 ($863.44) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €772.54 ($830.69).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of KER stock opened at €553.10 ($594.73) on Friday. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($448.82). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €583.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €643.36.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.