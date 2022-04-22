Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €700.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €700.00 ($752.69) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €803.00 ($863.44) price objective on Kering in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($752.69) price objective on Kering in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($844.09) price objective on Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($887.10) price objective on Kering in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($967.74) price target on Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €772.54 ($830.69).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of KER stock opened at €553.10 ($594.73) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €583.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €643.36. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($448.82).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.