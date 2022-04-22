Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €670.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €670.00 ($720.43) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KER. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($752.69) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($887.10) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €795.00 ($854.84) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($967.74) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($752.69) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €772.54 ($830.69).

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €553.10 ($594.73) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €583.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €643.36. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($448.82).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

