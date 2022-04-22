KeyCorp Comments on Enphase Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Enphase Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.31.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $156.56 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.71 and its 200 day moving average is $184.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,827,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $155,157,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after acquiring an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $2,503,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

