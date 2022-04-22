KeyCorp Comments on Lam Research Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $31.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $33.21. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lam Research’s FY2023 earnings at $37.13 EPS.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $684.38.

Shares of LRCX opened at $469.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $524.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.32. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after acquiring an additional 98,641 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Lam Research by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

