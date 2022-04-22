KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NorthWestern in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NWE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Sidoti cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $62.44 on Friday. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 133.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $476,471 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

