KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $138.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $132.53. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,075.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,600.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,409.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,497.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $2,193.62 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,673.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,784.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

