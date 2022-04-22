KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ryerson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $10.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.15.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.13. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE RYI opened at $40.80 on Friday. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in Ryerson by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 38,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ryerson by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ryerson by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

