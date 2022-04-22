KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Netflix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.49. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.54 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $218.22 on Friday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $211.52 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.94. The company has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Netflix by 8.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 52.3% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 15.2% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1,027.7% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 932 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.