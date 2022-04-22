KeyCorp Weighs in on Avista Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Avista in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.99.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Avista stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. Avista has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Avista by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Avista by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Avista by 680.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 110,225 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 27,508 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Avista by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.