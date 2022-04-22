KeyCorp Weighs in on Avista Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Avista in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.99.
Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.
Avista stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. Avista has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Avista by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Avista by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Avista by 680.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 110,225 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 27,508 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Avista by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.
Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
