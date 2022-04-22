KeyCorp Weighs in on The Southern Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southern in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

NYSE SO opened at $76.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Southern by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 272,410 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

