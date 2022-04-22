Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMP.UN. CIBC increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Killam Apartment REIT stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$21.27. 23,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$18.54 and a one year high of C$24.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.18. The company has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

About Killam Apartment REIT (Get Rating)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.