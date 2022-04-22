Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.60-$6.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $11.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.90. The company had a trading volume of 147,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,806. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.61.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.