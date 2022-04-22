Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-$6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.83-$20.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.88 billion.Kimberly-Clark also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.63.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $128.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.85 and a 200 day moving average of $132.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

