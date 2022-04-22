Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.60-$6.00 EPS.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $12.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.29. 160,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,806. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.57%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,566,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 607,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.