Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.600-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.83 billion-$20.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.85 billion.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.63.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $128.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.85 and a 200-day moving average of $132.61. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.