Kinetik Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of KNTK opened at $70.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 3.28. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $91.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNTK. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinetik from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $232,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

