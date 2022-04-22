Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Danske

Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Danske from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded Kinnevik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 210 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

Get Kinnevik alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNKBF remained flat at $25.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares.

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnevik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnevik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.