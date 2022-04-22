Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KGC. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

NYSE KGC opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 673,988 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 431,940 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

