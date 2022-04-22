Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.65 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.39.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$7.17 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$6.32 and a one year high of C$10.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.33. The stock has a market cap of C$9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 24,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total value of C$175,785.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,725,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,513,054.92. Insiders have sold 53,003 shares of company stock worth $372,110 over the last three months.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.07%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

