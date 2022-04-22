Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s previous close.

K has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.65 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.56.

Shares of K traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,291,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,240. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.32 and a 1-year high of C$10.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.33.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 24,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total value of C$175,785.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,725,287 shares in the company, valued at C$19,513,054.92. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,003 shares of company stock worth $372,110.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

