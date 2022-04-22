Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Price Target Cut to €91.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €110.00 ($118.28) to €91.00 ($97.85) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kion Group from €102.00 ($109.68) to €92.00 ($98.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HSBC upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kion Group from €86.00 ($92.47) to €84.00 ($90.32) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of Kion Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.67. 28,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,490. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

