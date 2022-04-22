Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Price Target Cut to €91.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRYGet Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €110.00 ($118.28) to €91.00 ($97.85) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kion Group from €102.00 ($109.68) to €92.00 ($98.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HSBC upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kion Group from €86.00 ($92.47) to €84.00 ($90.32) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of Kion Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.67. 28,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,490. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.