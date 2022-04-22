Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “
Shares of KMTUY stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. Komatsu has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $31.52.
Komatsu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.
