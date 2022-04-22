Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KKPNY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.40 ($3.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 3.28%.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.