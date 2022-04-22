Koninklijke Vopak Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Koninklijke Vopak in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke Vopak’s FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Koninklijke Vopak to €37.40 ($40.22) in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Vopak currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

OTCMKTS:VOPKY opened at $31.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10. Koninklijke Vopak has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $49.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.1027 per share. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

