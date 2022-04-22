Kontoor Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Kontoor Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $42.42 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 129.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 23.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 12.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.