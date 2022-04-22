Kroger (NYSE:KR) Lifted to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s current price.

KR has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Kroger has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kroger news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,685 shares of company stock valued at $21,959,848 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 120,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

